Photos: First Look at VARDY V ROONEY: THE WAGATHA CHRISTIE TRIAL at the Ambassadors Theatre

Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial is now playing at the Ambassadors Theatre through 20 May 2023. Following this strictly limited West End run, Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial will tour to the following locations: WOKING New Victoria Theatre (26 May - 27 May 2023), LIVERPOOL Empire Theatre (28 May 2023), SOUTHEND Palace Theatre (30-31 May 2023), DUBLIN The Gaiety Theatre (5-7 June 2023) SALFORD The Lowry (9-11 June 2023) and BRIGHTON Theatre Royal (15-17 June 2023).

Check out all new photos of the production below!

The verbatim production opened on 15 November 2022 at Wyndham's Theatre where it played to packed houses and standing ovations. The trial that gripped the nation has been adapted from seven days of High Court transcripts by Liv Hennessy (finalist in the Paines Plough's Women's Prize for Playwriting) and directed by Lisa Spirling (Artistic Director of Theatre503).

Reprising their roles will be Lucy May Barker (Mamma Mia!, West End; Pine Hampstead Theatre) as Rebekah Vardy and Laura Dos Santos (Yes So I Said Yes, Finborough Theatre; My White Best Friend, Liverpool Everyman) as Coleen Rooney, Jonathan Broadbent (The Comedy of Errors, RSC; My Night with Reg, Donmar and West End) as Hugh Tomlinson QC, Tom Turner as David Sherborne and Nathan McMullen (Misfits, E4; Hushabye Mountain, Hope Mill) playing multiple roles including Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy. Joining the lineup is Halema Hussain (Father and the Assassin, National Theatre) playing multiple roles including Caroline Watt and Harpreet Robinson, and Verna Vyas, making her West End debut as Mrs Justice Steyn. Understudies include Tom Sullivan and Ceili O'Connor.