Photos: First Look at TOP HAT At The Mill At Sonning

Jack Butterworth, who dazzled as Bobby van Husen in ‘The Boy Friend’ at The Menier Chocolate Factory stars as Jerry Travers

Oct. 22, 2021  

Jack Butterworth, who dazzled as Bobby van Husen in 'The Boy Friend' at The Menier Chocolate Factory will star as Jerry Travers in 'Top Hat', The Mill at Sonning's now legendary annual Christmas musical.

'Top Hat' brings the glamour of Hollywood's golden age and the magic of the world famous dance partnership of Fred Astaire & Ginger Rogers to the stage. This 2011 musical based on the 1935 film of the same name, tells the story of Broadway sensation Jerry Travers who dances his way across Europe to win the heart of society girl Dale Tremont. With an uplifting and entertaining script, this show celebrates 1930s song, style and romance. Underpinning every scene are Irving Berlin's magnificent songs including ;Puttin' on the Ritz', 'Cheek to Cheek', 'Isn't This A Lovely Day', and of course, 'Top Hat, White Tie & Tails'.

A masterpiece of musical theatre, 'Top Hat' will run from 16 October, 2021 - 8 January, 2022.

Also featured in the cast are Brendan Cull, Tiffany Graves, Billie-Kay, Paul Kemble and Delme Thomas with an ensemble of Joel Baylis, Charlie Booker, Courtney George, Jinny Gould, Alex Harrison, Connor Hughes, Meg Power and Charlotte Coggin.

Creative team: Director Jonathan O'Boyle, Choreographer Ashley Nottingham, Set Designer Jason Denvir, Sound Designer Chris Whybrow, Musical Arrangements Francis Goodhand, Musical Director Chris Poon, Lighting Designer Nic Farman.

Learn more at www.millatsonning.com.

