Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] in London's West End

The show will play a limited season at the Leicester Square Theatre from 15 April to 21 May.

Apr. 25, 2023  

TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] will play a limited season in London's West End at the Leicester Square Theatre from 15 April to 21 May, with a press night on 25 April. The musical will tour the UK from 25 May, including Tony Blair's previous constituency of Sedgefield and four weeks at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in association with Pleasance, with further dates to be added.

Check out all new photos below!

The full cast for the London run and UK Tour of Harry Hill and Steve Brown's hilarious musical, TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] will be Jack Whittle as Tony Blair, Howard Samuels as Peter Mandelson, Tori Burgess as Cherie Blair, Phil Sealey as Gordon Brown, Martin Johnston as Neil Kinnock, Rosie Strobel as John Prescott, Sally Cheng as Robin Cook, Emma Jay Thomas as Princess Diana and William Hazell as on-stage cover. Other characters featured in the musical, who are played by the cast, include Saddam Hussein, Liam Gallagher, Alastair Campbell, Osama Bin Laden and many more.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Photos: First Look at TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] in London's West End
Howard Samuel and cast

Photos: First Look at TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] in London's West End
Martin Johnston and cast

Photos: First Look at TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] in London's West End
Rosie Strobel and cast

Photos: First Look at TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] in London's West End
Jack Whittle as Tony Blair and Emma Jay Thomas as Princess Diana

Photos: First Look at TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] in London's West End
Jack Whittle as Tony Blair and Howard Samuels as Peter Mandelso

Photos: First Look at TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] in London's West End
Jack Whittle as Tony Blair and Tori Burgess as Cherie Blair

Photos: First Look at TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] in London's West End
Phil Sealy

Photos: First Look at TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] in London's West End
Sally Cheng (Robin Cook), Tori Burgess (Cherie Blair), Jack Whittle (Tony Blair), Howard Samuels (Peter Mandelson), Phil Sealy (Gordon Brown)



Best of the Best: Exclusive Prices from £30 for GUYS & DOLLS Photo
Best of the Best: Exclusive Prices from £30 for GUYS & DOLLS
Best of the Best: Exclusive Prices from £30 for Guys & Dolls. Be transported to the streets of Manhattan in Guys & Dolls, an immersive revival directed by Nicholas Hytner.
Jack Thorne to Adapt LORD OF THE FLIES for BBC Photo
Jack Thorne to Adapt LORD OF THE FLIES for BBC
Renowned British novelist William Golding’s Lord of the Flies is to be adapted for television for the first time by Eleven and multi-BAFTA award-winning screenwriter Jack Thorne.
BBC Announces New Shakespeare Series to Celebrate 400th Anniversary of First Folio Photo
BBC Announces New Shakespeare Series to Celebrate 400th Anniversary of First Folio
The BBC is marking the 400-year anniversary of the publication of William Shakespeare's First Folio with a gripping new three-part boxset for BBC Two and iPlayer. To accompany the series, BBC Four will be showing a star-studded selection of performances of his plays and there will also be a collection of resources for primary and secondary schools on BBC Teach.
Full Cast Revealed For The World Premiere of Jack Thornes WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH TH Photo
Full Cast Revealed For The World Premiere of Jack Thorne's WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESS at Donmar Warehouse
With Noël Coward's Private Lives currently running until 27 May, Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst and Executive Director Henny Finch have announced full casting for the world première of Jack Thorne's play When Winston Went to War with the Wireless. 

More Hot Stories For You


Full Cast Revealed For The World Premiere of Jack Thorne's WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESS at Donmar WarehouseFull Cast Revealed For The World Premiere of Jack Thorne's WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESS at Donmar Warehouse
April 24, 2023

With Noël Coward's Private Lives currently running until 27 May, Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst and Executive Director Henny Finch have announced full casting for the world première of Jack Thorne's play When Winston Went to War with the Wireless. 
Nicholas Daley Will Take Over the Southbank Centre For One Night OnlyNicholas Daley Will Take Over the Southbank Centre For One Night Only
April 24, 2023

The Southbank Centre has announced that acclaimed fashion designer Nicholas Daley, renowned for his intricate, colourful knitwork and interplay with music and culture, is taking over the Southbank Centre for a special one-night cross-cultural series of events on Friday 15 September.
Almeida Theatre Will Offer an Additional Performance of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE For Under-Represented GroupsAlmeida Theatre Will Offer an Additional Performance of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE For Under-Represented Groups
April 24, 2023

ATG Creative Learning and Community Partnerships will target schools, youth organisations, youth services, alternative education provisions and community organisations to access A Streetcar Named Desire for free/free at point of access.
Southbank Centre Reveals Autumn/Winter 23/24 Classical Music Season With New Resident ArtistsSouthbank Centre Reveals Autumn/Winter 23/24 Classical Music Season With New Resident Artists
April 24, 2023

The Southbank Centre and its family of six Resident Orchestras have announced its Autumn/Winter 2023/24 programme. Continuing to bring the greatest symphonic, chamber music, and recital repertoire to the stages while championing classical music for the 21st century by presenting new works and unique experiences, the Autumn/Winter programme features a host of established and emerging talent.
Philharmonia Orchestra Appoints Marin Alsop as Principal Guest Conductor and Launches 2023/24 London Season ProgrammePhilharmonia Orchestra Appoints Marin Alsop as Principal Guest Conductor and Launches 2023/24 London Season Programme
April 24, 2023

The Philharmonia Orchestra has announced that it is appointing Marin Alsop as Principal Guest Conductor, as it launches the first half of the 2023/24 London season.
share