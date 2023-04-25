Photos: First Look at TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] in London's West End

TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] will play a limited season in London's West End at the Leicester Square Theatre from 15 April to 21 May, with a press night on 25 April. The musical will tour the UK from 25 May, including Tony Blair's previous constituency of Sedgefield and four weeks at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in association with Pleasance, with further dates to be added.

Check out all new photos below!

The full cast for the London run and UK Tour of Harry Hill and Steve Brown's hilarious musical, TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] will be Jack Whittle as Tony Blair, Howard Samuels as Peter Mandelson, Tori Burgess as Cherie Blair, Phil Sealey as Gordon Brown, Martin Johnston as Neil Kinnock, Rosie Strobel as John Prescott, Sally Cheng as Robin Cook, Emma Jay Thomas as Princess Diana and William Hazell as on-stage cover. Other characters featured in the musical, who are played by the cast, include Saddam Hussein, Liam Gallagher, Alastair Campbell, Osama Bin Laden and many more.