Photos: First Look at THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Adaptation at Wilton's Music Hall

Kenneth Grahame's compelling The Wind in the Willows is now playing at Wilton's Music Hall, in a brand-new version The Wind in the Willows Wilton's by acclaimed children's author Piers Torday that will immerse adults and children (+5 years) into the charming and playful world of Ratty, Mole, Badger and Toad. This festive production, directed by Elisabeth Freestone, will run for a strictly limited seasonal through 31 December 2022, bringing this delightful story to life.

Here, in one of London's most atmospheric spaces, the renowned story is reimagined by Piers Torday and designer Tom Piper for the enchanting Wilton's; Elizabeth Freestone's directorship will breathe new life into Grahame's characters as they romp through London, starting in Hyde Park in the spring and ending in Mole's home at Christmas, on the way fighting against the money-grabbing weasels with lots of adventures in between with their ferret and stoat accomplices.

The Wind in the Willows Wilton's is a witty, festive show for all the family, giving the original Edwardian tale a contemporary twist with heroes. Nervous Mole, happy go lucky Rat, outrageous Toad and curmudgeonly Badger have enchanted generations with their enduring friendships and this theme remains particularly relevant in Torday's adaptation. It sees the famous four tackling climate issues (although Toad seems less keen) and offering a tale of sustainable hope. There will be songs and puppetry, not to mention a picnic or two.

The cast of seasoned actors includes Darrell Brockis [Othello at Southwark Playhouse, The Glass Menagerie at Battersea Arts Centre] as Toad, Eastenders star Melody Brown [Life of Pi at Twisting Yarns, The Firebird at Bolton Octagon] as Badger, Tom Chapman [King John at Rose Theatre Kingston, Lights! Camera! Improvise! at Mischief Theatre] as Weasel, Paula James [A Comedy of Errors at RSC, Hoard: Rediscovered at New Vic & National Theatre] as Duck, Corey Montague-Sholay [Little Revolution and ICU at Almeida Theatre, Carpe Diem at National Theatre] as Mole, Chris Nayak [Macbeth at Shakespeare's Globe, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at National Theatre] as Otter, Rosie Wyatt [Mogadishu at Lyric Hammersmith, Love, Love, Love at Paines Plough] as Rat.