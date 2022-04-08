Photos: First Look at THE HANDMAID'S TALE at English National Opera

The English National Opera's Artistic Director Annilese Miskimmon makes her company directorial debut with a powerful new production of Poul Ruders' The Handmaid's Tale. Based on Margaret Atwood's seminal novel, this outstandingly relevant work was last staged at the London Coliseum in 2003 when it received its first English language debut.

This rarely staged opera is based on Margaret Atwood's dystopian masterpiece of the same name, the basis of the hugely successful Hulu TV series starring Elisabeth Moss. The Handmaid's Tale is set in a totalitarian state in which women, stripped of their identities and rights, are subjected to the whims of a patriarchal republic. This thought-provoking work magnifies the issues of state control and the fragility of freedom.

By 2000, Danish composer Poul Ruders' had turned Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale into an operatic depiction that keeps audiences on the edge of their seat. Ruders's score, influenced by minimalism, mediaeval chanting and gospel music, is filled with tension and unease, reflecting the visceral brutality of the regime. The haunting atmosphere is created and built from the repetitive chanting of the Handmaids. Ruders' music accurately represents the emotions depicted in the award-winning novel and mirrors its complexity and discomfort.

Annilese Miskimmon is known for her commitment to modern works. This production of The Handmaid's Tale will be presented in a visually new and gripping way by the female led creative team. Prior to joining the ENO, Miskimmon was Director of Opera for the Norwegian National Opera and Ballet (2017-2020), Danish National Opera as Artistic Director (2012-2017), and Artistic Director of Opera Theatre Company Ireland (2004-2012). She has won multiple awards and has worked extensively as a director with many prestigious international opera companies, including Royal Swedish Opera, Glyndebourne Festival, Garsington Opera, Welsh National Opera, Opera Holland Park, and Landestheater Salzburg.

Photo Credit: Catherine Ashmore

Kate Lindsey