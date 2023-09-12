Photos: First Look at Southwark Playhouse's THE CHANGELING

All new photos have been released from The Changeling at Southwark Playhouse. Check out the photos below!

Returning to the company and leading as the fierce Beatrice Joanna is Colette O’Rourke (Henry V, Union Theatre; Troilus & Cressida, Tristan Bates Theatre; Caucasian Chalk Circle, Greenwich Theatre). Playing opposite her in this twisted romance and returning to the Lazarus Company as the haunted De Flores is Jamie O’Neill (Doctor Faustus, Salomé, Southwark Playhouse; Macbeth, Greenwich Theatre). The two descend into a hellish chaos plagued by ghosts and lunatics, leading to one of the bloodiest and ferocious climaxes of the English stage. Also returning to the company are Hamish Somers, Henrietta Rhodes, Mikko Juan, and Kiera Murray.

Making his Lazarus debut is Mylo McDonald (Looking Good Dead, UK Tour; SALT, Contemporary Ritual Theatre; Thas’ a Rummun, Seagull Theatre), taking on the role of nobleman and suitor Alsemero. Joining him in making their Lazarus debuts are Emma Wilkinson Wright, Alex Bird, Olsen Elezi and Dane Williams.

First performed in 1622, Middelton and Rowley’s The Changeling tells the epic horror of a hateful relationship stretching to murderous lengths. Caught between an unwanted betrothal and unattainable love, Beatrice employs the services of her mother’s repulsive servant De Flores to rid her of the tangled web of marriage – only to become locked in a high fuelled spiral of violence and lunacy. A play full of jealousy, lust, and murder, Southwark Playhouse sets the perfect pre-cursor to Halloween in this full throttle ensemble production.

Performances run Thursday 28th September – Saturday 28th October 2023.