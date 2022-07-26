Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at SOUTH PACIFIC, Starring Gina Beck

Performances begin on July 27.

Jul. 26, 2022  

New production images have been released for the UK and Ireland tour of Rodgers and Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC, ahead of its London run at Sadler's Wells. Check out the photos below!

The production stars Gina Beck as Ensign Nellie Forbush, Julian Ovenden as Emile de Becque, Rob Houchen as Lieutenant Joseph Cable, Joanna Ampil as Bloody Mary, Sera Maehara as Liat, David Birrell as Captain George Brackett, Stephen John Davis as Commander William Harbison, Antoine Murray-Straughan as Stewpot, Charlie Waddell as Professor, Olly Christopher as Sergeant Johnson and Douggie McMeekin as Luther Billis, with Pierce Rogan playing the role at certain performances. www.southpacificshow.com

SOUTH PACIFIC is directed by Daniel Evans, with set and costume design by Peter McKintosh, and choreography and movement direction from Ann Yee. The Musical Supervisor is Nigel Lilley, Musical Director is Cat Beveridge and new orchestration is by David Cullen, with original Broadway orchestration by Robert Russell Bennett. The lighting designer is Howard Harrison, sound designer is Paul Groothuis, video designer is Gillian Tan, additional arrangements and Happy Talk orchestration is by Theo Jamieson, casting director is Charlotte Sutton CDG and additional children's casting by Verity Naughton.

SOUTH PACIFIC is produced by Jamie Wilson, Jonathan Church Theatre Productions and Gavin Kalin.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Joanna Ampil and Rob Houchen

Gina Beck

Sera Maehara

Rob Houchen and Gina Beck

Julian Ovenden

Company

Julian Ovenden and Gina Beck

Gina Beck and Julian Ovenden

SOUTH PACIFIC by Rodgers, , Director - Daniel Evans, Set & Costume Designer - Peter McKintosh, Choreography and Movement - Ann Yea, Lighting - Howard Harrison,The Opera House, Manchester, 2022, Credit: Johan Persson





