Photos: First Look at SOUTH PACIFIC, Starring Gina Beck

New production images have been released for the UK and Ireland tour of Rodgers and Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC, ahead of its London run at Sadler's Wells. Check out the photos below!

The production stars Gina Beck as Ensign Nellie Forbush, Julian Ovenden as Emile de Becque, Rob Houchen as Lieutenant Joseph Cable, Joanna Ampil as Bloody Mary, Sera Maehara as Liat, David Birrell as Captain George Brackett, Stephen John Davis as Commander William Harbison, Antoine Murray-Straughan as Stewpot, Charlie Waddell as Professor, Olly Christopher as Sergeant Johnson and Douggie McMeekin as Luther Billis, with Pierce Rogan playing the role at certain performances. www.southpacificshow.com

SOUTH PACIFIC is directed by Daniel Evans, with set and costume design by Peter McKintosh, and choreography and movement direction from Ann Yee. The Musical Supervisor is Nigel Lilley, Musical Director is Cat Beveridge and new orchestration is by David Cullen, with original Broadway orchestration by Robert Russell Bennett. The lighting designer is Howard Harrison, sound designer is Paul Groothuis, video designer is Gillian Tan, additional arrangements and Happy Talk orchestration is by Theo Jamieson, casting director is Charlotte Sutton CDG and additional children's casting by Verity Naughton.

SOUTH PACIFIC is produced by Jamie Wilson, Jonathan Church Theatre Productions and Gavin Kalin.