Photos: First Look at Robert Bathurst & More in DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL

DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL starring Robert Bathurst is running at Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall until 8 January 2023.

Get a first look at photos below!

'Cold Feet' and 'Toast of London' star Robert Bathurst leads the cast as Scrooge. He is joined by Halle Brown, Iona Fraser, Richard J Hunt, Vicki Lee Taylor, Olivier Award winner George Maguire, Ediz Mahmut, Sarah O'Connor, Christopher Parkinson, Minal Patel, Annie Southall, Carole Stennett, Danny Whitehead and Mitchell Zhangazha. Playing the role of Tiny Tim will be Daniel Lee, Alexander Quinlan and Samuel Sturge. Also in the children's cast will be Elliot Marsden, George Menezes Cutts and Dereke Oladele.

Set during the 1930s in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, this heart-warming and truly unforgettable production imagines Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town, where his callous greed blinds him to the joys and gifts of the season. As a Christmas Eve snowstorm approaches, Scrooge is visited by the spirit of his deceased business partner and three ghosts who compel him to see life anew and discover that love and family are the greatest and most precious gifts we have. Dickens' classic characters and Parton's heart-felt songs beautifully reimagine this timeless story in a whole new light.



Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is an adaptation by David H. Bell, Paul T. Couch and Curt Wollan. The book is by David H. Bell with music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton. It is produced by Fiery Angel Entertainment and Red Tail Entertainment.

Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is directed and choreographed by Alison Pollard, with musical direction by Andrew Hilton. Set design is by Scott Davis, Costume design by Linda Roethke, Props design by Eleanor Kahn, Lighting design by David Howe and Sound design by Richard Brooker. The Assistant Director and Choreographer is Andrew Margerison, the Associate Musical Director is Leigh Stanford Thompson and the Associate Sound Designer is Kelsh Buckman Drudge. Casting is by Pearson Casting.

For more information visit: www.dollyschristmascarol.com