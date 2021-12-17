Photos: First Look at PEGGY FOR YOU at Hampstead Theatre

Production images are released for Hampstead Theatre's production of Alan Plater's Peggy For You, directed by Richard Wilson and starring Tamsin Greig in the title role. The production is running until 29 January 2022. Check out the photos below!

Greig is joined by Josh Finan (The Responder, BBC One; Shook, Papatango Theatre Co - Southwark Playhouse/UK tour), Trevor Fox (My Brilliant Friend, National Theatre; The Jungle, New York/San Francisco/Playhouse Theatre/Young Vic), Danusia Samal (Maryland, Royal Court; The Great, Hula) and Jos Vantyler (King Lear, Old Vic; Love's Labour's Lost, Shakespeare's Globe) in this Olivier-nominated play, which received its world premiere at Hampstead Theatre in 1999.

Wilson is joined by designer, James Cotterill; lighting designer, Johanna Town; sound designer, Tingying Dong; casting director, Robert Sterne CDG and associate director, Dadiow Lin.

Peggy For You is based on the life of Alan Plater's former agent, the legendary Peggy Ramsay. It received its world premiere at Hampstead Theatre in 1999 and was Olivier nominated for Best New Comedy (2001). Plater's raucously funny play is peopled with characters who fall under the spell of this unlikely heroine, who believed infinitely more in art than she did in money - or in good manners.

Box Office: 020 7722 9301 (Mon - Sat 10.30am - 7pm) or hampsteadtheatre.com