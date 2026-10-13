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Photos: First Look at National Theatre's BACCHAE Schools Tour

Performances are set for Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (15-16, 19-21 October), Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (22-23 October), and more.

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You can now get a first look at The National Theatre's nationwide schools tour of Bacchae. Having begun its journey visiting schools across Kent and Norwich, the production continues on its eight-week tour to school halls across the country. In partnership with local theatres, the production will be seen by 7,000 young people from over 60 schools and colleges nationwide.

Following Bacchae's debut at The National Theatre as part of Indhu Rubasingham's inaugural season, writer Nima Taleghani joins director Hannah Hauer-King in creating an adapted version of the 2025 main stage play in a new production especially for schools. This exciting new version of Euripides' ancient Greek tragedy comes to life through rhythm, movement and music.

The tour is visiting secondary schools and colleges across the country, working with the following partners: Birmingham Hippodrome (12-14 October), Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (15-16, 19-21 October), Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (22-23 October), Newcastle Theatre Royal (2-6 November), Theatre Royal, Nottingham (9-11 November), Leicester Curve (12-13 November), Lowry in Salford (16-21 November) including public performances on 20-21 November and Sheffield Theatres (23-27 November).

The cast includes Senam Akpokavi, Jessica Alade, Ross Foley, Daniel Forbes, Aminita Francis, Emma Manton, Lily Olufemi-Bywaters, Daniel Regan, Premi Tamang and Benjamin Wilson.

In addition to seeing the show in their school hall, students will take part in interactive workshops exploring stage design and theatre-making skills. Alumni from the NT's Introduction to Stage Management and Young Technicians initiatives will take on placements to support the tour, putting into practise the technical skills they have learnt through the programmes. To book tickets for public performances of Bacchae at the Lowry in Salford on 20-21 November click here.Photos: First Look at National Theatre's BACCHAE Schools Tour Image

Photo credit: Marc Brenner

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Ross Foley and Daniel Regan

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Emma Manton

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Ross Foley

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Cast in National Theatre's 2026 schools tour of Bacchae

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Cast in National Theatre's 2026 schools tour of Bacchae

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Aminita Francis, Daniel Forbes and Benjamin Wilson

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Aminita Francis and Emma Manton

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Daniel Forbes, Ross Foley and Daniel Regan

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Benjamin Wilson

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Cast in National Theatre's 2026 schools tour of Bacchae

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Cast in National Theatre's 2026 schools tour of Bacchae

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Cast in National Theatre's 2026 schools tour of Bacchae

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Cast in National Theatre's 2026 schools tour of Bacchae

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Cast in National Theatre's 2026 schools tour of Bacchae

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Emma Manton and Senam Akpokavi

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Cast in National Theatre's 2026 schools tour of Bacchae

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Cast in National Theatre's 2026 schools tour of Bacchae

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Premi Tamang, Aminita Francis, Jessica Alade and Lily Olufemi-Bywaters

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Benjamin Wilson, Emma Manton and Ross Foley

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Ross Foley

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Cast in National Theatre's 2026 schools tour of Bacchae

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Cast in National Theatre's 2026 schools tour of Bacchae

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