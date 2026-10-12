Video: Sharon Rose and Jamie Muscato Perform 'Em And Dex' From ONE DAY - THE MUSICAL
Performances for the London transfer are set to start at the Garrick Theatre on Tuesday 17 November 2026.
Ahead of One Day's transfer to London's West End, a new video has been released, featuring Sharon Rose and Jamie Muscato performing 'Em And Dex.' Check out the video here!
St. Swithin's Day is the date that reunites Emma and Dexter year after year throughout their two-decade journey, following a chance encounter at their Edinburgh graduation ball in 1988. As their lives unfold into adulthood across changing locations, careers and relationships, One Day is a moving celebration of friendship, missed chances and the power of enduring love. 'Blackbirds' beautifully captures the vulnerability of their first meeting.
Performances for the London transfer are set to start at the Garrick Theatre on Tuesday 17 November 2026. Sharon Rose (Sylvia, Old Vic Theatre; Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre) and Jamie Muscato (Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre; The Great Gatsby, London Coliseum; Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre) reprise their roles as ‘Dex’ and ‘Em.’
This brand-new adaptation of the beloved story is written by the Lyceum’s former Artistic Director David Greig (Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, Touching The Void, The Lorax), with music and lyrics by Abner and Amanda Ramirez (of acclaimed US band Johnnyswim), with additional material by Jeremy Sams, and directed by Tony and Olivier award nominee Max Webster (Macbeth with David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, The Importance of Being Ernest with Ncuti Gatwa, Life of Pi, Sheffield Crucible, West End and Broadway).
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