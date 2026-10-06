Video: BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL Promo Released Ahead of UK Tour
ATG Tickets promotes nationwide touring dates for the stage musical.
ATG Tickets unveiled a promotional video highlighting the UK tour of Billy Elliot the Musical, encouraging audiences to book tickets through its website as the production makes its way across the country. The clip serves as a marketing push for the touring run, directing viewers to ATG's official ticketing page for the show.
Billy Elliot the Musical follows a young boy from a mining town who discovers a passion for ballet amid the backdrop of the 1984-85 UK miners' strike, a story that has long resonated with audiences for its blend of family drama and dance. The musical has previously featured a title role shared among multiple young performers given the physical demands of the part.
The touring production marks another chapter for the long-running show, which has made stops across UK venues as part of ATG's broader programming. ATG Tickets, which operates ticketing for numerous theatres nationwide, is positioning the tour as a key offering for regional audiences.
The promotion follows news detailed in BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL Reveals Four Boys to Play Title Role in West End Return, which confirmed that Noah Mannion, Rafferty Smale, Spencer Collins, and William Gurney will share the title role on tour and in a limited West End season, with original Olivier Award winner Liam Mower returning to play 'Older Billy.'
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Powered by