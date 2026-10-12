Video: ONLY HUMAN Debuts Trailer Ahead of West End Run

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A new trailer for Derren Brown's ONLY HUMAN has been released, giving audiences a first look at the show ahead of its West End engagement. The production transfers to London following a sold-out run across the UK and Ireland.

The West End run will take place at The Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue, marking what has been reported as Brown's 11th West End show. Performances are set to begin on Saturday, October 10, 2026, running through Saturday, January 30, 2027, with a Press Night scheduled for 7pm on Wednesday, October 21, and a Gala Night the following evening.

More on the West End transfer, including the venue and performance schedule, can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier report on Derren Brown's ONLY HUMAN transfer to the Apollo Theatre.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 12 Hrs 15 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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