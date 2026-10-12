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Video: ONLY HUMAN Debuts Trailer Ahead of West End Run

The live show follows a run across UK and Ireland venues before heading to London.

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A new trailer for Derren Brown's ONLY HUMAN has been released, giving audiences a first look at the show ahead of its West End engagement. The production transfers to London following a sold-out run across the UK and Ireland.

The West End run will take place at The Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue, marking what has been reported as Brown's 11th West End show. Performances are set to begin on Saturday, October 10, 2026, running through Saturday, January 30, 2027, with a Press Night scheduled for 7pm on Wednesday, October 21, and a Gala Night the following evening.

More on the West End transfer, including the venue and performance schedule, can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier report on Derren Brown's ONLY HUMAN transfer to the Apollo Theatre.



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