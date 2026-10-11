PARSIFAL Craft Videos and LA TRAVIATA Brindisi Clip From Royal Opera House
Watch artisans construct Parsifal's set and props, plus a toast from Verdi's classic sung by Costello and Yende.
The Royal Opera House has shared three new behind-the-scenes and performance clips spanning its productions of Wagner's PARSIFAL and Verdi's LA TRAVIATA, offering a look at both the craft work supporting the Parsifal staging and a performance excerpt from La Traviata. The videos cover scenic carpentry, prop making, and a sung excerpt featuring Stephen Costello and Pretty Yende.
The first video, "Parsifal: In Apprentices' Hands – Callum," is the second installment in a series following apprentices working on the production. Scenic Carpentry Apprentice Callum describes building scenery for the show, saying, "The stuff that we're building here is shown across the world. That's something to be proud of." The clip also touches on his learning from former apprentices as he develops his own skills in scenic carpentry.
A second clip, "Parsifal – Alexander the Great's helmet," follows Prop Maker Grace as she recreates a helmet for the production, working from a design inspired by Alexander the Great's fourth-century sarcophagus. The video shows the piece beginning in clay, with Grace shaping details by hand and using lace to create some of the decorative patterns before applying layers of gold to achieve the finished look.
The third video turns to La Traviata, presenting the Brindisi, the scene in which Alfredo and Violetta raise their glasses in a toast. The clip features Stephen Costello and Pretty Yende performing the duet, released to mark Giuseppe Verdi's birthday.
The Parsifal apprentice and prop-making videos follow an earlier insights video featuring cast and creatives discussing Evgeny Titov's new production of Wagner's opera ahead of its run on the Main Stage.
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