Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE at Turbine Theatre

This exciting new production is now open at London’s Turbine Theatre.  

Feb. 16, 2023  

All new production photos have been released for No Limits - A Song Cycle. Written by Sam Thomas He/Him and directed by Dean Johnson, He/Him, (BKLYN, LIFT), this exciting new production is now open at London's Turbine Theatre.

Do you feel like everyone is winning at life? Does everyone seem so further ahead?

No Limits, the world premiere production of Sam Thomas' popular song cycle, depicts the anxieties, faith, fight, and love that we can all experience. Set in one simple London apartment, you meet the residents from across time as they confess their dreams, fall in love, move on, and catfish their neighbour.

The talented cast includes Natalie May Paris She/Her (SIX The Musical), Owen Clayton They/He (Julie: The Musical and It's In The Air), Hannah Lowther She/Her (Heathers The Musical, Millennials, Emojiland), Michael Mather He/Him (Soho Cinders and But I'm a Cheerleader), Mary Moore She/They (Grease and Little Women) and Saffi Needham She/Her (Recently graduated and making her professional debut).

Featuring stories of the heartfelt, queer and even kinky kind, No Limits, highlights that we are all in the same boat and that we can always overcome our setbacks with enough self-belief. A show with heart, humour, LGBTQ+ stories, and a message we should all remember: ... "Know no limits!"

Tickets for No Limits at the Turbine Theatre are on sale now.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Photos: First Look at NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE at Turbine Theatre

Photos: First Look at NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE at Turbine Theatre

Photos: First Look at NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE at Turbine Theatre

Photos: First Look at NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE at Turbine Theatre

Photos: First Look at NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE at Turbine Theatre

Photos: First Look at NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE at Turbine Theatre

Photos: First Look at NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE at Turbine Theatre

Photos: First Look at NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE at Turbine Theatre

Photos: First Look at NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE at Turbine Theatre

Photos: First Look at NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE at Turbine Theatre

Photos: First Look at NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE at Turbine Theatre

Photos: First Look at NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE at Turbine Theatre

Photos: First Look at NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE at Turbine Theatre

Photos: First Look at NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE at Turbine Theatre

Photos: First Look at NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE at Turbine Theatre

Photos: First Look at NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE at Turbine Theatre

Photos: First Look at NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE at Turbine Theatre

Photos: First Look at NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE at Turbine Theatre

Photos: First Look at NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE at Turbine Theatre

Photos: First Look at NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE at Turbine Theatre




Photos: First Look at Sheridan Smith in SHIRLEY VALENTINE at the Duke of Yorks Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at Sheridan Smith in SHIRLEY VALENTINE at the Duke of York's Theatre
All new photos have been released of Sheridan Smith in Willy Russell’s SHIRLEY VALENTINE at the Duke of York’s Theatre, as the production begins performances tonight, Friday 17 February.
Full Cast Announced For GYPSY at The Mill at Sonning Photo
Full Cast Announced For GYPSY at The Mill at Sonning
The full cast has been announced for 'Gypsy' at The Mill at Sonning Theatre, running from 24 May - 15 July, 2023.
Tickets from £18 for TURN IT OUT WITH TILER PECK & FRIENDS Photo
Tickets from £18 for TURN IT OUT WITH TILER PECK & FRIENDS
Award-winning New York City Ballet principal dancer, choreographer, actress, author, curator and designer, Tiler Peck tackles the new role of director for Turn It Out with Tiler Peck & Friends.
Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
All new photos have been released from UK and Ireland tour of Heathers the Musical. Heathers the Musical opened in Windsor this week and will visit cities throughout the UK and Ireland.

More Hot Stories For You


Full Cast Announced For GYPSY at The Mill at SonningFull Cast Announced For GYPSY at The Mill at Sonning
February 17, 2023

The full cast has been announced for 'Gypsy' at The Mill at Sonning Theatre, running from 24 May - 15 July, 2023.
Photos: First Look at Daniel Rigby as The Maniac in ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHISTPhotos: First Look at Daniel Rigby as The Maniac in ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST
February 17, 2023

With rehearsals starting next week for the first major London revival of Dario Fo and Franco Rame’s riotous Accidental Death of an Anarchist in 20 years, in a new adaptation by comedian, writer, and actor Tom Basden (BB1 Here We Go and ITV’s Plebs), the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre release new images of Daniel Rigby as The Maniac.
Omnibus Theatre and Collide Announce the World Première of THE WOMAN WHO TURNED INTO A TREEOmnibus Theatre and Collide Announce the World Première of THE WOMAN WHO TURNED INTO A TREE
February 17, 2023

Omnibus Theatre and Collide have announced the world première of Lisa Langseth's The Woman Who Turned Into a Tree. Emily Louizou directs Bathsheba Piepe in this new play - opening on 6 April, with previews from 4 April, and running until 22 April.
Aurora Orchestra and Southbank Centre Announced For PrintworksAurora Orchestra and Southbank Centre Announced For Printworks
February 17, 2023

This March, Aurora Orchestra will illuminate one of classical music's most recognisable works – Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 – presenting it in two radically contrasting ways, conceived for two of London's best-known venues – Printworks London and the Southbank Centre. Each event features a new music commission from one of the UK's most exciting young composers.      
MY SON'S A QUEER, (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Extends West End Run at the Ambassadors TheatreMY SON'S A QUEER, (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Extends West End Run at the Ambassadors Theatre
February 17, 2023

As the show today celebrates its 100th performance, the critically acclaimed production of My Son's a Queer, (But what can you do?) announces its extension at the Ambassadors Theatre in London's West End due to popular demand.
share