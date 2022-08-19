Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Luke Bayer in DIVA: LIVE FROM HELL!

The show opens tonight at the Turbine Theatre

Aug. 19, 2022  
First look at Luke Bayer in DIVA: Live From Hell!, opening tonight! Check out the photos below.
The show, set in hell's "Seventh Circle" cabaret club, is loosely based on the classic motion picture 'All About Eve', and follows high-school student Desmond Channing as he recounts the twisted events that led him to the underworld.
DIVA: Live From Hell! features a book and characters by Nora Brigid Monahan, with music and lyrics by Alexander Sage Oyen.
The production is now playing at the Turbine Theatre until Saturday 3rd September.
Jordan Walker joins Luke Bayer in the company as understudy Desmond Channing.
Produced by Alistair Lindsay for the Unusual Theatre Company, DIVA: Live From Hell! features direction and design by Joe McNeice, musical direction by Debbi Clarke, and choreography by Anna Hale. Sarah Barron (Production Assistant), Meghan Bartual-Smyth (Company Stage Manager), Jonnie Grant (Drums), Ben Uden (Bass &amp; Guitar), Richard Carter (Production Sound), and Joe Peal (Assistant Lighting Designer) complete the team.

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson

Diva: Live From Hell! is at the Turbine Theatre until Saturday 3 September.




Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is always... (read more about this author)


