Photos: First Look at Linda Marlowe & Sara Kestelman in THE MILK TRAIN DOESN'T STOP HERE ANYMORE

This production is directed by Robert Chevara, a leading authority on Tennessee Williams' work.

Oct. 03, 2022  

Tennessee Williams' rarely performed 'The Milk Train Doesn't Stop Here Anymore', an extraordinary play set on an exclusive mountaintop villa off the Amalfi coast, is now playing at Charing Cross Theatre through 23 October, 2022.

Super rich, terminally ill, four-time widow Flora 'Sissy' Goforth sits in isolated splendour dictating her memoirs to the lovely but put-upon Blackie, her recently widowed young secretary. Then one day Christopher Flanders, a former poet, aging pretty boy, and professional house guest, climbs her mountain looking for an invitation to stay...

Stage, TV and film star Linda Marlowe (Tennessee Williams' 'In the Bar of a Tokyo Hotel' - also directed by Robert Chevara - and 'Harold & Maude', both at Charing Cross Theatre) plays Flora.

Joining her is Olivier Award-winning veteran actress Sara Kestelman as the Witch of Capri.

The rest of the cast features Sanee Raval (M.C. in 'I May Destroy You'), Lucie Shorthouse (Pritti Pasha in 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' - WhatsOnStage Award Winner: Best Supporting Actress in A Musical, Hospital Club Rising Star Award Winner), Joe Ferrera and Matteo Johnson.

Photo credit: Nick Haeffner





