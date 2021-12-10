Photos: First Look at HEX at the National Theatre!
The cast is led by Tamsin Carroll as Queenie, Rosalie Craig as Fairy, Michael Elcock as Bert and Kat Ronney as Rose.
The National Theatre has today released a first look at Hex, a new musical based on Sleeping Beauty which is currently open for previews in the Olivier theatre.
Rosalie Craig plays the fairy in this vividly original retelling of Sleeping Beauty: a mythic, big-hearted musical that goes beyond the waking kiss.
Deep in the wood, a lonely fairy longs for someone to bless. When she is summoned to the palace to help the princess sleep, her dream turns into a nightmare and her blessing becomes a curse. Soon, she is plunged into a frantic, hundred-year quest to somehow make everything right.
Rufus Norris directs with music by Jim Fortune, book by Tanya Ronder, lyrics by Rufus Norris, designs by Katrina Lindsay and choreography by Jade Hackett.
The cast also includes Christopher Akrill, Delroy Atkinson, Esme Bacalla-Hayes, Natasha J Barnes, Madeline Charlemagne, Ebony Clarke, Sonya Cullingford, Hanna Dimtsu, Tamsin Dowsett, Joe Foster, Ben Goffe, Daisy Maywood, Kody Mortimer, Joseph Prouse, Sasha Shadid, Shaq Taylor and Sargon Yelda.
Orchestrations by Simon Hale, music supervision by Marc Tritschler, music direction by Tarek Merchant, lighting design by Paul Anderson, choreography by Jade Hackett with consultant choreography by Bill Deamer, sound design by Simon Baker and video design by Ash Woodward.
Hex will be in the Olivier theatre until 22 January 2022. It is recommended for ages 8+.
Hex will be broadcast to cinemas as a National Theatre Live from Thursday 17 March in the UK and Thursday 5 May internationally.
Photo credit: Brinkhoff/Moegenburg
Princes
Michael Elcock
Kat Ronney