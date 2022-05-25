Photos: First Look at GIRL ON AN ALTAR, Opening Tonight at Kiln Theatre

All new production images have been released for Girl on an Altar, which opens tonight at Kiln Theatre. Check out the photos below!

Annabelle Comyn directs Nina Bowers (Cassandra), Daon Broni (Aegisthus), Jim Findley (Tyndareus), Kate Stanley Brennan (Cilissa), David Walmsley (Agamemnon) and Eileen Walsh (Clytemnestra).

Clytemnestra's world is torn apart when her husband, Agamemnon, sacrifices their daughter for the sake of war. Ten years on from this unthinkable tragedy, the couple are reunited. What follows is a dangerous battle of love, grief and power.

Marina Carr's (Blood Wedding, By the Bog of Cats) new re-telling of the infamous Greek myth brings Clytemnestra's story to the forefront and asks is it possible to forgive the unforgiveable?

Box Office: 020 7328 1000 or www.KilnTheatre.com