Photos: First Look at DIRTY DANCING at the Dominion Theatre

Return to Kellerman's this spring, as the cast are announced for Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage in the West End. Coming to the Dominion Theatre for a limited run and exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing, the multitalented cast is led by Michael O'Reilly (West Side Story, Leicester Curve; Matthew Bourne's Lord of the Flies, Theatre Royal Plymouth) and Kira Malou (Fame, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre; Penny on Mars, Disney Plus), who return to the roles of Johnny and Baby. O'Reilly made his professional debut straight from drama school in the role of Johnny in the 2018 tour.

The 2022 cast will feature many of those from the touring cast, including Carlie Milner as Penny (Sleeping Beauty, Birmingham Royal Ballet), Lynden Edwards (A Little Night Music, Garrick Theatre) as Dr Jake Houseman, Lizzie Ottley as Lisa Houseman (Evita, Dominion Theatre and UK tour), Colin Charles (We Will Rock You, Dominion Theatre; Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, London Palladium) as Tito Suarez and also sees Lori Haley Fox (Hairspray, London Palladium; Big, Dominion Theatre) return to the role of Mrs Houseman.

Performances run Wednesday 2nd February - Saturday 16th April 2022.

Get a first look below!

Photo Credit: Mark Senior