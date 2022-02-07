Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at DIRTY DANCING at the Dominion Theatre

Performances runÂ  Wednesday 2nd February â€“ Saturday 16th April 2022.

Feb. 7, 2022 Â 

Return to Kellerman's this spring, as the cast are announced for Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage in the West End. Coming to the Dominion Theatre for a limited run and exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing, the multitalented cast is led by Michael O'Reilly (West Side Story, Leicester Curve; Matthew Bourne's Lord of the Flies, Theatre Royal Plymouth) and Kira Malou (Fame, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre; Penny on Mars, Disney Plus), who return to the roles of Johnny and Baby. O'Reilly made his professional debut straight from drama school in the role of Johnny in the 2018 tour.

The 2022 cast will feature many of those from the touring cast, including Carlie Milner as Penny (Sleeping Beauty, Birmingham Royal Ballet), Lynden Edwards (A Little Night Music, Garrick Theatre) as Dr Jake Houseman, Lizzie Ottley as Lisa Houseman (Evita, Dominion Theatre and UK tour), Colin Charles (We Will Rock You, Dominion Theatre; Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, London Palladium) as Tito Suarez and also sees Lori Haley Fox (Hairspray, London Palladium; Big, Dominion Theatre) return to the role of Mrs Houseman.

Get a first look below!

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Dirty Dancing
Kira Malou, Lyden Edwards, Loris Haley Fox, Lizzie Ottley

Dirty Dancing
Kira Malou, Michael O'Reilly, and the cast

Dirty Dancing
Kira Malou, Michael O'Reilly

Dirty Dancing
Kira Malou, Michael O'Reilly

Dirty Dancing
Kira Malou, Michael O'Reilly

Dirty Dancing
Kira Malou, Mike Faith

Dirty Dancing
Michael O'Reilly

Dirty Dancing
Michael O'Reilly, Danielle Cato, and the cast

Dirty Dancing
Mike Faith and the cast

Dirty Dancing
Mimi Rodrigues Alves

Dirty Dancing
Mimi Rodrigues Alves

Dirty Dancing
Mimi Rodrigues Alves

Dirty Dancing
Mimi Rodrigues Alves

Dirty Dancing
The band

Dirty Dancing
The band

Dirty Dancing
The band

Dirty Dancing
The cast

Dirty Dancing
The cast

Dirty Dancing
The cast

Dirty Dancing
The cast

Dirty Dancing
The cast

Dirty Dancing
The cast

Dirty Dancing
The cast

Dirty Dancing
The castThe cast

Dirty Dancing
The cast

Dirty Dancing
The cast

Dirty Dancing
The cast

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing
The cast

Dirty Dancing
The cast

Dirty Dancing
The cast


