Photos: First Look at Cory English as Doctor Emmett Brown in BACK TO THE FUTURE

All new photos have been released of Cory English, who joins the cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical beginning tomorrow. Cory will be playing the role of 'Doctor Emmett Brown' from 23 November 2022 until 3 January 2023.

Cory joins Ben Joyce as Marty McFly, Amber Davies as Lorraine Baines McFly, Oliver Nicholas as George McFly, Jordan Benjamin as Goldie Wilson, Harry Jobson as Biff Tannen, Sophie Naglik as Jennifer Parker, Gary Trainor as Strickland, Will Haswell as alternate Marty McFly and Dave McFly and Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly.

Tony Award winner Roger Bart, who originated the role of Doc Brown, will return to the show on 5 January 2023. His final performance in London will be 20 March 2023 after which he will lead the cast of the Broadway production, which begins performances at Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) on 30 June 2023 with an official opening on 3 August 2023.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, featuring 16 new songs with music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.