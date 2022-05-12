Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at All New Photos From GREASE in the West End

May. 12, 2022  

All new production images have been released for the new West End production of Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey's iconic musical GREASE, opening at the Dominion Theatre on Tuesday 17 May 2022. Previews began on Tuesday 3 May 2022.

GREASE stars Dan Partridge as Danny, Olivia Moore as Sandy and Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine at certain performances. Special Guest Star Jason Donovan will play Teen Angel at certain performances for 6 weeks from 29 June.

Also in the cast are Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo, Paul French as Kenickie, Mary Moore as Jan, Jake Reynolds as Doody, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly as Marty, Damon Gould as Sonny, Eloise Davies as Frenchie, Jessica Croll as Patty Simcox, Katie Lee as Cha Cha, Ronan Burns as Johnny Casino and Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch. Darren Bennett plays Officer Mailie and Vince Fontaine at certain performances.

GREASE originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted To You and You're The One That I Want.

GREASE is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Grease The Musical
Dan Partridge and cast

Grease The Musical
Dan Partridge

Grease The Musical
Eloise Davies

Grease The Musical
Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly and cast

Grease The Musical
Dan Partridge, Jocasta Almgill

Grease The Musical
Dan Partridge, Paul French, Damon Gould, and cast

Grease The Musical
Jessica Croll, Olivia Moore, Eloise Davies, and cast

Grease The Musical
Darren Bennett, Dan Partridge

Grease The Musical
Eloise Davies, Damon Gould, Jocasta Almgill, Olivia Moore, Noah Harrison

Grease The Musical
Eloise Davies, Lizzie-Rose Esin-Kelly, Olivia Moore, Mary Moore, Jocasta Almgill

Grease The Musical
Jocasta Almgill, Olivia Moore

Grease The Musical
Mary Moore, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly, Eloise Davies, Jocasta Almgill

Grease The Musical
Noah Harrison, Jake Reynolds

Grease The Musical
Paul French, Damon Gould, Noah Harrison

Grease The Musical
Olivia Moore, Dan Partridge

Grease The Musical
Paul French and cast

Grease The Musical
Paul French

Grease The Musical
Peter Andre and cast

Grease The Musical
Peter Andre and cast

Grease The Musical
Peter Andre

Grease The Musical
Cast





