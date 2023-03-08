Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at AFTER THE ACT at Breach Theatre

A new documentary musical from Breach Theatre examines the dark period of UK history when Section 28 prohibited the ‘promotion’ of homosexuality in schools.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Get a first look at photos below!

It has been 35 years since Section 28 was voted into law by Margaret Thatcher's Conservative government, and 20 years since its repeal. Award winning devised theatre makers Breach Theatre (It's True, It's True, It's True) debut their brand-new musical with a queer cast of performers who grew up during the time the legislation was in action. Every word in the show is taken from interviews the company has undertaken with students, activists, and teachers, as well as from tabloid articles and news clips from the era. After the Act takes its title inspiration from Before the Act, a night of entertainment and protest in response to the clause in 1988.

Section 28 of the 1988 Local Government Act prohibited the 'promotion' of homosexuality by schools and local authorities. It was passed by Margaret Thatcher's Conservative government at the height of the AIDS crisis, amidst right-wing media hysteria about "loony lezzies", "plague-ridden poofters" and the danger they posed to children. Local councils and state schools erred on the side of caution and, for the most part, avoided mention of homosexuality during these years - putting teachers in a difficult situation and leaving pupils in the dark. After years of opposition by different campaign groups, and gradually shifting public opinion, Section 28 was repealed by New Labour in 2003.

The production will run through April 1.

Photo credit: Alex Brenner

EM Williams, Ellice Stevens, Tika Mu'tamir, Zachary Willis

EM Williams, Ellice Stevens, Tika Mu'tamir, Zachary Willis

Ellice Stevens, EM Williams

Ellice Stevens, Tika Mu'tamir, EM Williams, Zachary Willis

EM Williams

Ellice Stevens

EM Williams

Zachary Willis

Ellice Stevens, EM Williams, Zachary Willis

EM Williams, Ellice Stevens, Tika Mu'tamir, Zachary Willis




