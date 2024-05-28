Photos: First Look at KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! at Ambassadors Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New production photos have been released for award-winning murder mystery musical Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder!

This joyful new musical comedy is currently in previews at the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End where it will play a strictly limited season until 14 September after thrilling audiences in Edinburgh, Bristol and Manchester. Tickets are on sale at www.kathyandstella.com with over 5000 under £25, and all front row seats priced at £20. Press Night will be Wednesday 5 June 2024.

Reprising their roles from the original production, Bronté Barbé (Newsies, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre) plays Kathy, Rebekah Hinds (Oklahoma! Young Vic/ West End) is Stella and Imelda Warren-Green (Doctor Who: Time Fracture, Immersive LDN) is Erica+. They are joined by Elliot Broadfoot (I Should Be So Lucky, UK Tour ) as Justin+, Hannah-Jane Fox (Close-Up, the Twiggy Musical, Menier Chocolate Factory) as Felicia, Elliotte Williams-N'Dure (Moulin Rouge, West End) as DI Sue Shaw+ and Ben Redfern (The Witches, National Theatre) as David Slatter+. The West End company is completed by Jennifer Caldwell (Six the Musical, UK Tour), Chelsea Hall (Bring It On the Musical, UK Tour) and Sorelle Marsh (The Time Traveller’s Wife, West End and Storyhouse, Chester). Musicians will be Andrew Hilton (Musical Director / Keys 1), Catherine Benson (Associate Musical Director / Keys 2), Laura Browne (Guitar) and Philip Williams (Drums).





Comments