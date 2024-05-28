Billy Porter Will Embark on UK Solo Tour THE BLACK MONA LISA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY, EMMY and 3x Tony Award winner Billy Porter will bring his brand new show on UK tour, titled THE BLACK MONA LISA. The tour will run from 18 October 2024, including a night at The London Palladium on 26 October. Tickets go on sale Friday 31 May at www.fw-live.com, www.aegpresents.co.uk and axs.com

Billy Porter is The Black Mona Lisa! Backed by a full band, the Black Mona Lisa UK Tour 2024 takes the audience on a musical journey through Billy's life story — showcasing tracks from ‘Black Mona Lisa', his latest pop album, while also celebrating his 90s R&B roots and award-winning turns on Broadway.

Speaking on the tour, Billy said “I'm thrilled to be bringing my fifth and most personal album to tour my 2nd favourite home country. The UK has embraced my passion project with open arms, with me seeing two of my singles: Children & Baby Was A Dancer soar to the top of BBC Radio Radio 2 Pop Charts, with the latter reaching #1. I can't wait to share my love for you all live and in person.

And just for clarity, my pronouns are: he/him. She/her. They/Them — THAT BITCH! Often imitated. Never duplicated. They are one of one. The only one. The complete definition of…ICONIC. Ladies, gentlemen and those who have yet to make up their minds; I serve you MISS BLACK MONA LISA!”

Billy Porter is an award-winning actor, singer, director, producer, composer, and playwright. He won an Emmy Award for Lead Actor for his role in FX's Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated drama Pose. He earned three Emmy nominations total for his role in the series. A Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee, Porter has numerous theatre credits, including the role of ‘Lola' in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots, which he originated in 2013 and for which he won the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards, as well as the Grammy for best musical-theatre album. He won his second Tony Award in 2022 for “Best Musical” as a producer on A Strange Loop and his third was the Isabelle Stevenson Award for his outstanding contribution to advocacy, social service and charity. Recently, he starred in the film Our Son alongside Luke Evans, the Paramount comedy 80 For Brady alongside Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field, and Prime Video's Cinderella remake. His feature directorial debut Anything's Possible, a coming-of age film written by Ximena García Lecuona, was released in July 2022 on Prime Video. In 2023, he directed an episode of Fox's anthology series Accused. Upcoming, he will co-write and star in a James Baldwin biopic. Porter released his first literary project, Unprotected, in October 2021, which was published by Abrams Press. As a recording artist, Porter most recently released his album Black Mona Lisa, under his record deal with Island Records (UK) and Republic Records (US).

Tour Dates

18 October

Swansea Arena

swansea-arena.co.uk

20 October

Glasgow King's Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/glasgow

22 October

Bath Forum

www.bathforum.co.uk

24 October

Manchester Palace Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/manchester

26 October

The London Palladium

lwtheatres.co.uk/theatres/the-london-palladium

28 October

Brighton Dome

brightondome.org

