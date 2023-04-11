Photos: First Look At GENERATION GAMES at The White Bear Theatre

Generation Games is set to return to the White Bear Theatre in Kennington from tonight until 22nd April. Originally titled Gay Generations, the acclaimed double-bill of gay-themed comedy dramas have been written and developed by Michael McManus (smash hit radio play Maggie & Ted, Garrick Theatre and Yvonne Arnaud Theatre and An Honourable Man which had two successful runs in 2018 at the White Bear), and Charlie Ross MacKenzie, well-known stand-up comedian, writer, broadcaster and presenter on BBC Radio Scotland.

Following its award-winning sell-out run in 2021, this exciting double-bill has been revised as a full-length production.

Both plays portray the differences of perspective, the insecurities and the simple misunderstandings, sometimes heartbreaking, often hilarious, between men who grew up in different eras with different expectations and values.

Joining Charlie Ross MacKenzie in I F_____n' Love You will be Joe Ashman (Our House and Rent and Netflix Original Series Free Rein - Joe spent two years on this show, which won 2 Emmy awards, before moving onto the BBC & Netflix collaboration project Get Even). Joe will also appear in A Certain Term with Simon Stallard, recently nominated for Off-West End Awards for Best Male Performance (Kes, 2018) and Best Male in a Supporting Role (Different From the Others, 2019). Simon's other theatre credits include: Victor Frankenstein, Frankenstein (The Hawth Theatre); Olly Roberts, An Eton Mess (Reading at the Vaudeville Theatre); Narrator, Tainted: A New Musical written by Michael McManus and Charlie Ross MacKenzie (The Vaults Waterloo); Ithocles, The Broken Heart (Wanamaker Festival, Shakespeare's Globe). Luke McGibney also joins the A Certain Term cast. Classically trained, Luke won a scholarship at The Oxford School of Drama. His professional début was at The Royal Court playing Andrew, a prison instructor in The Barred. He has also toured extensively throughout Australia, playing Basil Fawlty at Sydney Opera House. Luke's film and television work includes: The Intent and Containment (Netflix) and Fred Perry's father in Channel 4's Rise. Luke has been nominated by the Midlands Royal Television Society for Best Actor for his work in the award-winning British indie film Remora, in which he played the antagonist Eric Mann, a seaside resort gangster.

Bryan Hodgson will direct A Certain Term: Elegies for Angels, Punks & Raging Queens (Union Theatre); Teechers (New Wimbledon Theatre Studio); The Importance of Being Earnest (The Barn Theatre and The Turbine Theatre).

Edward Applewhite will direct I F____n' Love You. Credits include: artistic director of Wigan Pier Theatre Company and subsequently founding Wigan Pier Youth Theatre. Edward is now Head of Drama and Director of the Acting Course at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts, directing over 50 productions.

Set design by Philip Normal.

Photo Credit: Michael McManus