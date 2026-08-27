Photos: Christine Baranski and Richard E. Grant in Rehearsal For HAY FEVER at Wyndham's Theatre

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Photos have been released of Christine Baranski and Richard E. Grant in rehearsals for a new production of Noël Coward’s comedy Hay Fever, playing at Wyndham’s Theatre from 22 September to 12 December 2026. Check out the photos below!

Joining two-time Tony Award® winning Christine Baranski as Judith Bliss and Academy Award nominee Richard E. Grant as David Bliss, are Nancy Carroll as Myra Arundel, Will Close as Simon Bliss, Charles Edwards as Richard Greatham, Ophelia Lovibond as Sorel Bliss, Ash Hunter as Sandy Tyrell, Lucy Karczewski as Jackie Coryton and Jo McInnes as Clara. The cast is completed by Helena Antoniou, Charlotte Avery, Alan Drake and Shaun Mendum.

Directed by Emily Burns, Hay Fever will play at Wyndham’s Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, for a strictly limited season from 22 September to 12 December 2026.

Noël Coward’s Hay Fever is directed by Emily Burns with set and costume design by Frankie Bradshaw, lighting design by Oliver Fenwick and sound design by Tingying Dong. The fight and intimacy director is Bethan Clark, the dialect coach is Danièle Lydon the Associate Director is Blythe Stewart and Casting is by Jim Carnahan CSA and Liz Fraser CSA.

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