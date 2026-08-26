Video: Inside Rehearsals for DEEP-HEAT RIVALRY at The Other Palace

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The Other Palace has posted new rehearsal footage from DEEP-HEAT RIVALRY, giving an early look at the cast working through the parody musical's blend of comedy and song ahead of its run at the venue.

The show follows Shane Hollandaise and Ilya Stroganoff, two hockey stars whose fierce on-ice rivalry masks a romance neither man is willing to admit. Described as loosely inspired by a certain hit TV series, DEEP-HEAT RIVALRY was written and directed by Oliver-nominated Trevor Ashley, mixing locker-room drama with parody songs that range from power ballads to party pop. The show is described as leaning into outrageous comedy and shameless innuendo rather than any real interest in the mechanics of hockey.

The rehearsal video captures the show's mix of physical comedy and musical numbers as the company prepares the piece for The Other Palace.

Details shared alongside the footage promise "emotional meltdowns in tiny towels" as part of the show's tone, underscoring the production's self-aware, comedic take on sports drama tropes and forbidden romance.

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