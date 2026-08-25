Video: TARTUFFE (REMIXED) Rehearsal Footage Released at Marylebone Theatre

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





London Theatre has posted new rehearsal footage from Tartuffe (Remixed), giving audiences an early glimpse inside the rehearsal room ahead of the production's run at Marylebone Theatre. The video, titled "Tartuffe (Remixed) | 2026 London Rehearsals," follows Mark Rylance's return to the venue after his sell-out run in Venus and Adonis, this time stepping into a new take on Molière's classic comedy.

Tartuffe (Remixed) relocates Molière's original story to a Nigerian-Jamaican household in modern England. Written and directed by Darren Raymond, the adaptation is described as a biting comedy told in rhyming couplets, blending new humor with modern pathos drawn from the source material.

The production marks the world premiere of this version of the play at Marylebone Theatre. Rylance takes on the title role in a piece the theatre has framed as a celebration of faith, family, forgiveness, and speaking truth to power.

More detail on the production's cast and creative approach can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the show's rehearsal photos. Photos: TARTUFFE (REMIX) In Rehearsal with Mark Rylance and More at Marylebone Theatre

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...