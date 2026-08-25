Video: LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST Trailer Released at Shakespeare's Globe

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Shakespeare's Globe is currently staging Love's Labour's Lost in The Globe Theatre, and the venue has posted a new feature trailer offering a glimpse of the production ahead of the end of its run on September 13th. The trailer opens with the line 'Are we not all in love?', setting the tone for a comedy built around vows made and broken.

Love's Labour's Lost follows four women who arrive in Navarre on a diplomatic mission, testing the devotion of the King and his lords, whose vows are undone by love, desire, and wit.

The Globe's staging has already earned notice from critics, picking up four-star reviews from both The Guardian, which called it 'spectacular,' and WhatsOnStage, which described it as 'irresistible.' The production continues in The Globe Theatre on the bank of the Thames, one of the venue's two performance spaces alongside the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.

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