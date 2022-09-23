Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Carrie Hope Fletcher and More in Rehearsal For THE CAUCASIAN CHALK CIRCLE

The Caucasian Chalk Circle opens at the Rose Theatre on 6 October 2022, with previews from 1 October. 

Sep. 23, 2022  

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the Rose Theatre's production of The Caucasian Chalk Circle directed by Christopher Haydon and with Carrie Hope Fletcher as Grusha and Jonathan Slinger as Azdak. The Caucasian Chalk Circle opens at the Rose Theatre on 6 October 2022, with previews from 1 October.

In the midst of a bloody revolution, a young woman risks everything to rescue the abandoned child of the Governor and his wife. Years later, when the Governor's wife returns seeking her son, a raucous rogue judge turns justice on its head. Can the test of the chalk circle determine which of the two women is the boy's real mother?

Brimming with original songs and full of mischievous humour, this is the first major London production of Bertolt Brecht's epic masterpiece for 25 years. A gripping adventure developed in association with MGC, this new version by Steve Waters (Limehouse, Donmar Warehouse), with music by Michael Henry (Barber Shop Chronicles, National Theatre) is directed by Rose Artistic Director, Christopher Haydon.

The cast includes Carrie Hope Fletcher as Grusha Vashnadze, Jonathan Slinger as Azdak, Ronny Jhutti as Governor/Monk, Nickcolia King-N'Da as Simon, Joanna Kirkland as The Governor's Wife, Shiv Rabheru as Lavrenti/Youssef, Bridgitta Roy as Cook/Mother-In-Law, Zoe West as Singer, Adeola Yemitan as Aide/Younger Lady.

Photo Credit: Iona Firouzabadi

Photos: Carrie Hope Fletcher and More in Rehearsal For THE CAUCASIAN CHALK CIRCLE

