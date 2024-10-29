Photos: CHICAGO UK and Ireland Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new production photos have been released for the UK and Ireland tour of the multi award-winning CHICAGO. Check out the photos below!



All new production photos have been released for the UK and Ireland tour of the multi award-winning CHICAGO. Check out the photos below!

The production stars Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart, Brenda Edwards as Mama Morton, Kevin Clifton as Billy Flynn, Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, Joshua Lloyd as Amos Hart and Jordan Lee Davies as Mary Sunshine.

The cast is completed by Bethany Adamson, Victoria Anderson, Josh Crowther, Joe Dale, Jessica Keable, Robin Kent, Annabelle Laing, Jacob McLay Reid, Jonathan Milton, George Olney, Oliver Ramsdale, Elly Shaw, Lucy Anne Stacey, Matthew Sweet and Ria Tanaka.

Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, CHICAGO’s sexy, sassy score includes the show-stopping songs “Razzle Dazzle”, “Cell Block Tango”, and “All That Jazz”. Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy, CHICAGO is the longest running American musical in Broadway and West End history.

CHICAGO, which is based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, has a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The current 1996 Broadway revival of CHICAGO is choreographed by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse, directed by Walter Bobbie, and produced by Barry and Fran Weissler.

