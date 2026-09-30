Photos: Billy Crudup, Gillian Anderson, and More in WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at @sohoplace
Performances will run until 19 December 2026.
All new production photos have been released for Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? The production, directed in-the-round by Marianne Elliott, runs @sohoplace until 19 December 2026. Check out the photos below!
Starring Gillian Anderson as Martha, Billy Crudup as George, Josh Dylan as Nick, and Phoebe Horn as Honey. The understudies are Alex Cartuson as Understudy Nick, Jessica Kirton as Understudy Martha, Georgia Miles as Understudy Honey and Simon Willmont as Understudy George.
The creative team are Marianne Elliott (Director), Miriam Buether (Designer), James Farncombe (Lighting Designer), Ian Dickinson (Sound Designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA and Liz Fraser, CSA (Casting Directors), Ingrid Mackinnon (Movement & Intimacy Director), Charmian Hoare (Voice & Dialect Coach) and Sam Lyon-Behan (Fight Director).
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is produced in the West End by Sonia Friedman Productions and Winkler & Smalberg, in association with Nica Burns.
Photo Credit: Johan Persson
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