Photos: Billy Crudup, Gillian Anderson, and More in WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at @sohoplace

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All new production photos have been released for Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? The production, directed in-the-round by Marianne Elliott, runs @sohoplace until 19 December 2026. Check out the photos below!

Starring Gillian Anderson as Martha, Billy Crudup as George, Josh Dylan as Nick, and Phoebe Horn as Honey. The understudies are Alex Cartuson as Understudy Nick, Jessica Kirton as Understudy Martha, Georgia Miles as Understudy Honey and Simon Willmont as Understudy George.

The creative team are Marianne Elliott (Director), Miriam Buether (Designer), James Farncombe (Lighting Designer), Ian Dickinson (Sound Designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA and Liz Fraser, CSA (Casting Directors), Ingrid Mackinnon (Movement & Intimacy Director), Charmian Hoare (Voice & Dialect Coach) and Sam Lyon-Behan (Fight Director).

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is produced in the West End by Sonia Friedman Productions and Winkler & Smalberg, in association with Nica Burns.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 16 Hrs 38 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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Related Stories 1 Gillian Anderson and Billy Crudup Will Lead WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at @sohoplace

A new production of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will be led by Gillian Anderson as Martha, Billy Crudup as George, Josh Dylan as Nick, and Phoebe Horn as Honey.