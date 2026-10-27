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Photos: BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal

The musical features Noah Mannion, Rafferty Smale, Spencer Collins and William Gurney alternating as Billy.

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You can now get a first look at rehearsal images for the UK and Ireland tour of the original award-winning production of Billy Elliot THE MUSICAL, opening at the Sunderland Empire (4 – 28 November).

The production stars Noah Mannion (13 years old from Stockport), Rafferty Smale (12 years old from Leigh-on-Sea), Spencer Collins (13 years old from California) and William Gurney (13 years old from Berkshire) who share the role of Billy, alongside Annette McLaughlin as Mrs Wilkinson, Deka Walmsley as Dad, Jack Bandeira as Tony, Lesley Joseph as Grandma and Liam Mower as Older Billy.

The company also includes Tanesha Aba, Marc Akinfolarin, Natasha J Barnes, Robbie Boyle, Lydia Bradd, Jack Bromage, Jennifer Caldwell, Alex Christian, Adam Crossley, Natalie Durkin, Nathan Elwick, Ian Gareth-Jones, Shirley Jameson, Jenny Legg, Jay Luca Allan, Charlie R Miller, Lewis Mortier, Perry O'Dea, Matt Overfield, Mark Pearce, Aidan Stuart and Lucy Warway.

Alternating the role of Billy's best friend Michael will be Harper Etienne (10 years old from Derbyshire), Dalton Jones (9 years old from South Yorkshire), Theo Kamande (12 years old from London) and Oisin-Luca Pegg (13 years old from Birmingham). Joining them will be Lola Cant (10 years old from Durham), Paige Cook (10 years old from Durham) and Scarlett Gardener (9 years old from Sunderland) who all alternate the role of Debbie.

Playing the Ballet Girls will be Vivien Abreu, Ivy-Rae Battams, Chloe Boyle, Mikeila Buljan-Bakotic, Rose Butler, Ella Collins, Willow Crabtree, Amari Dumbuya, Ava Evans, Daisy-Mae Ford, Kyla Fowles, Lux Hardy, Marian Nguema Ndjondjo, Zizha Nguema Ndjondjo, Jessica Pipe, Eva Ramtohul, Mia Raggio and Anabelle Tran.

Photo credit: Foteini Christofilopoulou

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