Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre

The production then returns to the UK, playing at the Peacock Theatre in the West End from 17 February to 1 April 2023.  

Feb. 22, 2023  

Last night, Bat Out of Hell celebrated its return to London's West End at the Peacock Theatre. Stars in attendance included Graziano Di Prima, Jo Wood, Rhys Connah, Natalia Tena and more. See photos from the evening!

The production then returns to the UK, playing at the Peacock Theatre in the West End from 17 February to 1 April 2023.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical wowed critics and public alike when it played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London's Dominion Theatre from 2017 to 2019. The musical also ran successfully in Canada, Germany and at New York's City Centre in 2019. The current International tour began performances at Manchester Opera House on 11 September 2021 and has been playing to sold out houses and great critical acclaim.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for 8 WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.

Bat Out of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 60 million copies worldwide. 16 years after the release of the original album, Steinman scored again with Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, which contained the massive hit I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That).

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth, Bat Out of Hell, I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad, as well as the previously unreleased song What Part of My Body Hurts the Most.

As the Lost boys and girls flee into the tunnels below the city from its ruler Falco, his teenage daughter Raven locks eyes with fearless leader of the Lost, the immortal Strat, and the immensity of their love-at-first-sight-obsessions threaten to destroy both of their families. Experience the thrill of the electrifying songs of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's epic collaboration: "Bat Out of Hell."

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart,, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, original wig designs by Linda McKnight, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod CDG and International Tour casting by Anne Vosser.

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Matthew Morrison and Clair Norris

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Matteo Johnson

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Tippy Packard

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Talulah Heve

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Mark Parson

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Richard Arnold

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Rhys Connah

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Philip Baldwin

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Natalia Tena

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Milly Zero

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Michael Joseph Hardwick

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Cassie Samji

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Carly Paolia

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Brendyn Hatfield

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Amira Arasteh

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Alex Murphy

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Abbie Quinnen

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Kevin Eldon

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Kellie Gnauck

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Julian Stoneman

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Jo Wood

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Jamie Borthwick

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Grecia De La Paz

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Glenn Adamson

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Glenn Adamson Curtain Call

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Glenn Adamson

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Glenn Adamson and the Cast of Bat Out of Hell

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Giovanni Spano

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Gabby Wong

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Daniel Marina

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Cristina Samohvalova

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
The Cast of Bat Out of Hell

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Lucrezia Millarini

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Sharon Sexton, Kellie Gnauck, Rob Fowler

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Nikita Kuzmin and Graziano Di Prima

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Leezan Concelli, James Chislom

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Graziano DiPrima

Photos: BAT OUT OF HELL Opens At The Peacock Theatre
Brendyn Hatfield, Klaberi Komini, Tippy Packard



Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for BRILLIANT JERKS Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for BRILLIANT JERKS
Check out rehearsal photos of Brilliant Jerks at Southwark Playhouse!
Sasha Regans All-Male THE MIKADO to Tour the UK This Summer Photo
Sasha Regan's All-Male THE MIKADO to Tour the UK This Summer
Following her critically acclaimed highly successful all-male productions of ‘H.M.S. Pinafore’ and ‘The Pirates of Penzance’, Sasha Regan returns to London’s Wilton’s Music Hall - the only surviving Grand Music Hall in the world - with Gilbert and Sullivan’s irresistible ‘The Mikado’.
Ava Max Announces U.K. & European Tour Dates Photo
Ava Max Announces U.K. & European Tour Dates
Ava Max is excited to share that she will be ‘On Tour (Finally)’. Kicking off on Friday 14th April at Manchester’s O2 Ritz, the 14-date run of debut UK and European shows will travel to Glasgow, Birmingham, Brussels, Paris, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Oslo, Zurich, Milan, Lisbon, Hamburg, Cologne and London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.
Interview: Its Vital, Theres Nothing Else Like It. Bec Martin Discusses the Future of VAUL Photo
Interview: 'It's Vital, There's Nothing Else Like It.' Bec Martin Discusses the Future of VAULT Festival
It's been a messy, disillusioning time for the arts. Another blow came last week when it was announced that VAULT Festival had to find a new home once this edition closed. BroadwayWorld spoke to Bec Martin, Head of Programming at VAULT, about the devastating news.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: See Sean Delaney, Shubham Saraf & More in Rehearsals for BRILLIANT JERKS at Southwark PlayhousePhotos: See Sean Delaney, Shubham Saraf & More in Rehearsals for BRILLIANT JERKS at Southwark Playhouse
February 22, 2023

Check out rehearsal photos of Brilliant Jerks at Southwark Playhouse!
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MARJORIE PRIME at the Menier Chocolate FactoryPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For MARJORIE PRIME at the Menier Chocolate Factory
February 22, 2023

All new rehearsal images have ben released for The Menier Chocolate Factory’s production of Marjorie Prime. The production opens on 15 March, with previews from 3 March and runs until 6 May.
Dame Arlene Phillips and Actor Sir Derek Jacobi Special and Lifetime Achievement Award at the Olivier AwardsDame Arlene Phillips and Actor Sir Derek Jacobi Special and Lifetime Achievement Award at the Olivier Awards
February 22, 2023

Two individuals have been honoured in the 'Special Awards' category of the Olivier Awards with Mastercard 2023, recognising their outstanding contributions to the theatre industry.
Cast and Creative Team Announced For UK Tour of Noël Coward's BRIEF ENCOUNTERCast and Creative Team Announced For UK Tour of Noël Coward's BRIEF ENCOUNTER
February 22, 2023

The full cast and creative team have been announced for Noël Coward's Brief Encounter, adapted for the stage by Emma Rice. Learn more about the show here!
Annilese Miskimmon Presents Korngold's THE DEAD CITY at The London ColiseumAnnilese Miskimmon Presents Korngold's THE DEAD CITY at The London Coliseum
February 22, 2023

This March, after making her ENO directorial debut with the gripping new production of the multi-award nominated The Handmaid's Tale in 2022, Annilese Miskimmon (the ENO's Artistic Director) directs the new production of Erich Wolfgang Korngold's The Dead City (Die tote Stadt).
share