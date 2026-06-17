Photos: Adrian Lester and More in CYRANO DE BERGERAC at the Noel Coward Theatre

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New production photos have been released from Cyrano de Bergerac, running for a strictly limited twelve week run at the Noël Coward Theatre in the West End. Check out the photos below!

Director Simon Evans (Staged, BBC), co-adapts with Debris Stevenson (My Brother’s a Genius), bringing new life to Edmond Rostand’s lyrical tale of love and lies, longing and disguise. The production played to packed houses at the RSC in Stratford-upon-Avon last year. Tickets from £25 are on sale now at www.CyranoWestEnd.co.uk.

Olivier Award-winning actor Adrian Lester (Company, Donmar Warehouse/ West End; Othello, National Theatre; Hustle, BBC) reprises his performance as Cyrano alongside Susannah Fielding (This Time with Alan Partridge, BBC; The Merchant of Venice, RSC; A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Bridge Theatre) as Roxane, with Levi Brown (This Town , BBC; Silo, Apple TV; Macbeth, UK/global tour) returning as Christian.

Poet, soldier and philosopher. Cyrano de Bergerac burns with brilliance. He's fiercely funny and urgently romantic – but behind the veil of wit is one large problem: his nose.

Haunted by doubts and too proud to beg, he watches from the shadows as Roxane – bold, beautiful and seemingly unreachable – falls for another man, Christian. But this handsome, tongue-tied young suitor knows his only hope of charming Roxane is to seduce her with words. And only one person can help…

Also returning to their roles are Joseph Christain as Edmond, Sunny Chung as Sister Claire/Madame Jodolet, Philip Cumbus as Le Bret, Greer Dale-Foulkes as Abigail, Rachel Dawson as Ann-Sofie, Oliver Grant as Jean, Scott Handy as Comte de Guiche, David Mildon as Jodolet/Carbon, Matt Mordak as Valvert/Pierre, Daniel Norford as Louis, Chris Nayak as Monfleury/Bernard, Christian Patterson as Ragueneau and Josh Sneesby as Raphael. Robert Jackson joins the cast as Arnauld alongside Taiva Hove, Joshua Maduike and Elim Mapira who share the role of Small Boy and Fergus Murphy, Lizzie May Bell and Joe Butcher who join as members of Cyrano’s band.

The full creative team alongside Simon Evans and Debris Stevenson are: Set and Costume Designer, Grace Smart; Lighting Designer, Joshie Harriette; Composer, Alex Baranowski; Sound Designer, Donato Wharton; Movement Director, Sarita Piotrowski; Fight and Intimacy Director, Bethan Clark; Dramaturg, Rebecca Latham for the RSC, Casting Director, Matthew Dewsbury CDG for the RSC, Music Director Josh Sneesby, Voice and Text by Barbara Houseman, Associate Director Lydia McKinley and Children’s Casting Director Charlie Metcalf for the RSC.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

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Related Stories 1 Photos: CYRANO DE BERGERAC in Rehearsal at the Noël Coward Theatre

Rehearsal photos have been released from Cyrano de Bergerac, produced in the West End by the Royal Shakespeare Company, Wessex Grove and Gavin Kalin Productions and running at the Noël Coward Theatre. Check out the photos here!