Photos: A DOLL'S HOUSE At Sheffield Theatres

Sheffield Theatres has released first look production photos of A Doll’s House opening tomorrow, 26 September, in the Crucible Theatre and playing until 12 October.

This fresh and resonant new production of Henrik Ibsen’s powerful drama is directed by Elin Schofield and adapted by Chris Bush, who reunite after their previous success working together on Sheffield Theatres’ 50th anniversary production ROCK / PAPER / SCISSORS and the Olivier Award-winning musical Standing At The Sky’s Edge.

Aaron Anthony (The Motive and the Cue) plays Dr Rank; Eben Figueiredo (Cyrano De Bergerac) plays Krogstad; Tom Glenister (Chariots of Fire) plays Torvold; Siena Kelly (Adult Material) plays Nora; Mel Lowe (Standing at the Sky’s Edge) plays Anna/Pianist; and Eleanor Sutton (Wuthering Heights) plays Christina.

Returning to Sheffield after previously performing in Sheffield Theatres productions is Tom Glenister, who performed in Chariots of Fire earlier this year and Mel Lowe makes her Sheffield debut after recently performing in Standing at the Sky’s Edge during it’s West End run in London. All other members of the cast make their Sheffield Theatres production debuts with A Doll’s House.

Photo Credit: Mark Doue

