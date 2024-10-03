News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: 1984 at Hackney Town Hall

Performances run 2 October – 22 December 2024.

By: Oct. 03, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

All new production photos have been released for 1984 at Hackney Town Hall, featuring live video and projection mapping onto the venue itself running until the 22 December with press night on the 17 October at 7:00pm and 9:00pm.

LATEST NEWS

Absolute Radio and Magic Radio Come to The London Palladium
Review: STONES IN HIS POCKETS, Salisbury Playhouse
Review: INCARNATION - MARIA CARUSO, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Review: PORT CITY SIGNATURE, The Hope Theatre

Directed by Jack Reardon and with lighting from Ben Jacobs, winner of the 2022 Offie award for best Lighting Design and with Video and AV design from Dan Light who designed the much lauded Picture of Dorian Gray with Sarah Snook on the West End. Munotida Chinyanga is the sound designer and Ruth Badila, previously of the National Theatre and Kiln theatre is the set and props designer.

Cast: Dominic Carter (O’Brien), Joe Anderson (Winston), Neetika Knight (Julia), Mark Kitto (Understudy O’Brien/Ensemble), Michael James (Understudy Winston/Ensemble), Zara Gabbidon (Understudy Julia/Ensemble), Ciara Laste (Musician), Madison Grace (Musician), Molly-Rose Treves (Ensemble Swing), Jamal Renaldo (Ensemble Swing).

Photo Credit: Maggie Jupe

Photos: 1984 at Hackney Town Hall Image
Dominic Carter

Photos: 1984 at Hackney Town Hall Image
Dominic Carter

Photos: 1984 at Hackney Town Hall Image
Dominic Carter

Photos: 1984 at Hackney Town Hall Image

Photos: 1984 at Hackney Town Hall Image
Joe Anderson and Dominic Carter

Photos: 1984 at Hackney Town Hall Image
Joe Anderson and Dominic Carter

Photos: 1984 at Hackney Town Hall Image
Joe Anderson and Dominic Carter

Photos: 1984 at Hackney Town Hall Image
Joe Anderson and Dominic Carter

Photos: 1984 at Hackney Town Hall Image
Joe Anderson and Neetika Knight

Photos: 1984 at Hackney Town Hall Image
Joe Anderson

Photos: 1984 at Hackney Town Hall Image
Joe Anderson

Photos: 1984 at Hackney Town Hall Image
Neetika Knight and Joe Anderson

Photos: 1984 at Hackney Town Hall Image
Neetika Knight and Joe Anderson

Photos: 1984 at Hackney Town Hall Image
Neetika Knight and Joe Anderson

Photos: 1984 at Hackney Town Hall Image
Neetika Knight and Joe Anderson

Photos: 1984 at Hackney Town Hall Image
Neetika Knight and Joe Anderson

Photos: 1984 at Hackney Town Hall Image
Neetika Knight and Joe Anderson

Photos: 1984 at Hackney Town Hall Image



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.







Videos