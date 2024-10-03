Photos: 1984 at Hackney Town Hall

All new production photos have been released for 1984 at Hackney Town Hall, featuring live video and projection mapping onto the venue itself running until the 22 December with press night on the 17 October at 7:00pm and 9:00pm.

Directed by Jack Reardon and with lighting from Ben Jacobs, winner of the 2022 Offie award for best Lighting Design and with Video and AV design from Dan Light who designed the much lauded Picture of Dorian Gray with Sarah Snook on the West End. Munotida Chinyanga is the sound designer and Ruth Badila, previously of the National Theatre and Kiln theatre is the set and props designer.

Cast: Dominic Carter (O’Brien), Joe Anderson (Winston), Neetika Knight (Julia), Mark Kitto (Understudy O’Brien/Ensemble), Michael James (Understudy Winston/Ensemble), Zara Gabbidon (Understudy Julia/Ensemble), Ciara Laste (Musician), Madison Grace (Musician), Molly-Rose Treves (Ensemble Swing), Jamal Renaldo (Ensemble Swing).