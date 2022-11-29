Photo: New Artwork Revealed For the London Premiere of George Takei's ALLEGIANCE
The production plays at Charing Cross Theatre from 7 January - 8 April 2023.
Inspired by the life story of renowned actor and activist George Takei, the UK premiere of the uplifting Broadway musical, Allegiance, follows the story of the Kimura family and their struggles in the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Check out the poster below!
In a world ravaged by the effects of war, Allegiance reveals the courage and loyalty of family in a time of great injustice as 120,000 Japanese Americans are forced into internment camps, testing the power and resilience of the human spirit.
Sam Kimura (Telly Leung) believes enlisting is the way to demonstrate his patriotism and win the freedom of his people. His sister Kei (Aynrand Ferrer) sides against him and joins the resistance movement in the camp. Soon the political conflict is mirrored within the Kimura family, leading brother and sister down starkly different paths as they decide where their allegiance lies.Created by Lorenzo Thione and Jay Kuo with a book by Marc Acito, George Takei's Allegiance held its world premiere at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre in 2012, setting box-office records.
More Hot Stories For You
November 28, 2022
The multi award-winning musical Come From Away, which celebrated its 1000th performance in the West End last night, Monday 28th November, has announced that the production will launch its first ever tour of the U.K. and Ireland, opening in Leicester in February 2024.
Andrew Lloyd Webber & Michael Harrison Announce Partnership to Develop New Musicals
November 28, 2022
Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer of some of the world’s most famous musicals, and Michael Harrison, critically-acclaimed, award-winning international producer, announced the creation of a new musical theatre partnership to find and develop new musicals, and create new productions from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s momentous musical catalogue.
The Royal Ballet Celebrates Christmas With The Return Of THE NUTCRACKER
November 28, 2022
Nothing says Christmas quite like The Nutcracker, and this year The Royal Ballet celebrates the festive season with this perennial favourite. Peter Wright's much-loved production of the 19th-century classic received its premiere in 1984 and has become a staple of The Royal Ballet's repertory.
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film Tops UK Box Office in Opening Weekend
November 28, 2022
The film adaptation of Matilda: The Musical topped the UK box office in its opening weekend. The film earned about 50% more than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which took second place.
Acting For Others Announces ONE NIGHT ONLY at The Ivy, Featuring Adjoa Andoh, Annette Badland, Jim Carter, and More!
November 28, 2022
Theatrical charity Acting for Others and The Ivy has announced the return of One Night Only at The Ivy on London Theatreland's West Street, on Sunday 4 December 2022.