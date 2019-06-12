Photo Flash: TKTS Unveils Theatre Mural Alongside West End Stars

A new theatre mural has been unveiled at the TKTS ticket booth in Leicester Square.

The large-scale artwork, designed by illustrator Rob Cowan and commissioned by the Society of London Theatre (which runs the TKTS booth), contains many of the West End's historic theatres and other famous sights, with characters from current and forthcoming West End shows hidden amongst the crowds.

The mural will be on display until 30 August across the north-facing wall of the TKTS ticket booth at the heart of the West End, allowing visitors to spot their favourite theatre characters - and some well-known industry figures.

An interactive version of the mural is also available on the Official London Theatre website, allowing theatre fans to find and click on the hidden characters. Until 31 August, every character found earns participants one entry into a prize draw for £500 of Theatre Tokens, which can be used to buy tickets at TKTS and in over 250 theatres nationwide.

Rob Cowan said:

'Designing and creating a mural of London's beloved West End has been challenging but rewarding - and I hope visitors to the TKTS booth in Leicester Square have as much fun finding their favourite theatres, show characters and industry figures as I did drawing them. I wanted to create something that reflected the bustling atmosphere of the West End and surrounding area, and celebrated the unparalleled diversity and creativity of this city's theatre landscape.'

Photo Credit: Ming Yeung/Getty Images for The Society of London Theatre





