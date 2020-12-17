Photo Flash: Sir Derek Jacobi, Sam Tutty, Jessica Hynes, Simon Callow and More Perform at Riverside Studios

Riverside Studios is presenting programming for its inaugural Christmas season in association with New Frame Productions, which included an evening of unplugged performance with West End Acoustic featuring SIX's Maiya Quansah-Breed and Renée Lamb, Wicked's Nicholas McLean, Jesus Christ Superstar's Tyrone Huntley and Dear Evan Hansen's Oliver Award-winning Sam Tutty.

Additionally, New Frame Productions presented live staged readings of Agatha Christie's crime plays Spider's Web and The Hollow with cast including Sir Derek Jacobi, Jessica Hynes, Simon Callow and Angela Griffin. All profits from the staged readings will be donated to the Theatre Support Fund+ and Acting For Others who offer financial and emotional support to theatre workers in times of need.

Check out photos below!

