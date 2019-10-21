Photo Flash: Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA at Cadogan Hall

Last night, Take Two Theatricals and Club 11 London presented the UK premiere of Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA in concert at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 20 October 2019. The cast included Christine Allado (The Prince of Egypt, Hamilton and In The Heights) as Ella with Jodie Jacobs (Unexpected Joy, Bananaman and Lizzie) as Charlotte, Dean John-Wilson (Cruel Intentions, The King & I and Aladdin) as Jean-Michel, Mazz Murray (Mamma Mia!, We Will Rock You) as Madame, Sam Oladeinde (The Prince of Egypt, The Book of Mormon) as Lord Pinkleton, Dianne Pilkington (Only Fools and Horses, Young Frankenstein and Wicked) as Marie, Jérôme Pradon (Aspects of Love, Miss Saigon, Lord of the Rings) Zoë Rainey (Kiss Me Kate, An American in Paris and MAMMA MIA!) as Gabrielle and Jac Yarrow (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Winner of the 2019 Stage Debut Award) as Prince Topher.

Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA is the Tony Award-winning musical from the creators of South Pacific and The Sound of Music that has delighted American audiences with its contemporary take on the classic fairy tale. The semi-staged concert, directed by Johnathan O'Boyle (The View Upstairs, Hair, Aspects of Love, Pippin), featured some of Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible" and "Ten Minutes Ago," alongside a hilarious and romantic new book by Tony Award-nominee Douglas Carter Beane, as well as some new characters and surprising twists.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You