Photo Flash: National Youth Theatre Presents THE LAST HARVEST

MELT, is a major three-year project in partnership with the University of Hull in response to the climate crisis.

NYT is presenting its latest instalment of MELT at new outdoor Sanctuary Theatre, a newly built outdoor earth amphitheatre in Shropshire. Set at dusk, The Last Harvest will take audiences on a fire-lit journey from the future to now in a dystopian outdoor promenade spectacle. Sustainable farmer Tim Ashton built The Sanctuary as a response to the struggles highlighted in the arts industry as a result of COVID-19 and is campaigning for other farmers to do the same as part of a nationwide movement.

The Last Harvest is part of Signal Fires, which sees the UK's leading touring theatre companies share stories around fires. The production is taking place under strict Covid-secure guidelines.

Check out photos below!

Photo credit: Helen Murray

