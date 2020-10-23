Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: National Youth Theatre Presents THE LAST HARVEST

MELT, is a major three-year project in partnership with the University of Hull in response to the climate crisis.

Oct. 23, 2020  

NYT is presenting its latest instalment of MELT at new outdoor Sanctuary Theatre, a newly built outdoor earth amphitheatre in Shropshire. Set at dusk, The Last Harvest will take audiences on a fire-lit journey from the future to now in a dystopian outdoor promenade spectacle. Sustainable farmer Tim Ashton built The Sanctuary as a response to the struggles highlighted in the arts industry as a result of COVID-19 and is campaigning for other farmers to do the same as part of a nationwide movement.

The Last Harvest is part of Signal Fires, which sees the UK's leading touring theatre companies share stories around fires. The production is taking place under strict Covid-secure guidelines.

Photo credit: Helen Murray

