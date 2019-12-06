Photo Flash: MuzArts Presents THE TRIPLE BILL

On December 7th and 8th 2019, hot on the heels of Gabrielle Chanel with Svetlana Zakharova, MuzArts presents a triple bill like no other - a rare and wonderful treat for ballet fans.

A thrilling triple bill including the world premiere of a unique collaboration between Wayne McGregor and Manfred Thierry Mugler. Presented by MuzArts and PMB Presentations Radio & Juliet | Faun | MсGregor + Mugler

The programme heralds the UK premiere of Edward Clug's Radio & Juliet set to the music of Radiohead performed by the SNG Maribor Ballet with the main parts performed by English National Ballet First Soloist Katja Khaniukova and Principal of the Mariinsky Ballet Denis Matvienko.

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui's Faun (2009), a re-make of Nijinsky's classic L'apr ès Midi d'un Faune (1912) has become a true contemporary classic on its own and will be performed by two of the Bolshoi's finest Principal Dancers : Anastasia Stashkevich and Vaycheslav Lopatin.

The triple bill is crowned with the world premiere of McGregor + Mugler, a contemporary ballet choreographed by Royal Ballet Resident Choreographer Wayne McGregor, art directed and designed by legendary creator Manfred Thierry Mugler and performed by Bolshoi Ballet Prima Ballerina Olga Smirnova and Royal Ballet Principal Edward Watson.

For information on the cast and creative team visit https://londoncoliseum.org/whats-on/radio-juliet-faun-mcgregor-mugler/#prod-.For more information visit https://londoncoliseum.org.

Photo Credit: Roy Tan





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories