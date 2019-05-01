Photo Flash: Music And Dance Sensation INALA Makes West End Debut

After two sell-out runs at Sadler's Wells, the smash hit international music and dance sensation INALA (meaning 'abundance of goodwill' in Zulu) makes its West End debut at the Peacock Theatre.

Presenting three-time Grammy® Award-winning choral legends, the Soweto Gospel Choir, with choreography by multi award-winning Mark Baldwin OBE and current and former members of The Royal Balletand Rambert, INALA delivers an exhilarating fusion of South African and Western cultures live on stage.

Performed by an exceptional company of 26 dancers, singers and musicians, INALA blends visceral dance with intricate rhythms of Zulu tradition, promising a powerfully uplifting live experience.

