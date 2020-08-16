Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Inside the Outdoor Concert Production of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Holland Park

Article Pixel

The cast included Janie Dee, Joanna Riding, and more.

Aug. 16, 2020  

An outdoor concert production of A Little Night Music was performed at Holland Park on August 15!

The show was directed by Alastair Knights with musical direction by Alex Parker.

The cast includes Janie Dee, Joanna Riding, Sharif Afifi, Hiba Elchikhe, Danielle Fiamanya, Fra Fee, Hilary Harwood, Emma Kingston, Emma Harrold, Nadim Naaman, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Ella Tronson and Kayi Ushe.

Check out photos below!

Photo Flash: Inside the Outdoor Concert Production of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Holland Park

Photo Flash: Inside the Outdoor Concert Production of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Holland Park

Photo Flash: Inside the Outdoor Concert Production of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Holland Park

Photo Flash: Inside the Outdoor Concert Production of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Holland Park

Photo Flash: Inside the Outdoor Concert Production of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Holland Park

Photo Flash: Inside the Outdoor Concert Production of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Holland Park


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You