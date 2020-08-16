Photo Flash: Inside the Outdoor Concert Production of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Holland Park

The cast included Janie Dee, Joanna Riding, and more.

An outdoor concert production of A Little Night Music was performed at Holland Park on August 15!

The show was directed by Alastair Knights with musical direction by Alex Parker.

The cast includes Janie Dee, Joanna Riding, Sharif Afifi, Hiba Elchikhe, Danielle Fiamanya, Fra Fee, Hilary Harwood, Emma Kingston, Emma Harrold, Nadim Naaman, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Ella Tronson and Kayi Ushe.

Check out photos below!

