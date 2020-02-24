Photo Flash: Inside the Charity Gala Performance of THE PIRATE QUEEN at the London Coliseum

Production photos have been released from the UK premiere charity gala performance of Boublil And Schönberg's 'The Pirate Queen' at the London Coliseum in aid of Leukaemia UK.

They feature Rachel Tucker (Grace O'Malley, Irish Chieftain and notorious pirate), Hannah Waddingham (Queen Elizabeth I), 'Britain's Got Talent' winner Jai McDowall (Tiernan) Matthew Pagan from Collabro (Donal) and Daniel Boys (Lord Bingham).

Director Drew Baker
Musical Director Julian Kelly
Production Design Ben M Rogers
Costume Design Fran Levin

Photo Credit: Earl Carpernter

Company

Company

Rachel Tucker and Matt Pagan

Rachel Tucker

Matt Pagan

Jai McDowell

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham

Daniel Boys

Daniel Boys

Daniel Boys, Hannah Waddingham



