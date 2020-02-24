Photo Flash: Inside the Charity Gala Performance of THE PIRATE QUEEN at the London Coliseum

Production photos have been released from the UK premiere charity gala performance of Boublil And Schönberg's 'The Pirate Queen' at the London Coliseum in aid of Leukaemia UK.

They feature Rachel Tucker (Grace O'Malley, Irish Chieftain and notorious pirate), Hannah Waddingham (Queen Elizabeth I), 'Britain's Got Talent' winner Jai McDowall (Tiernan) Matthew Pagan from Collabro (Donal) and Daniel Boys (Lord Bingham).

Director Drew Baker

Musical Director Julian Kelly

Production Design Ben M Rogers

Costume Design Fran Levin





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You