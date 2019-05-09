Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For OUR TOWN at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Birth; marriage; death. And everything in between. As day breaks on another ordinary day, the townsfolk of Grover's Corners go about their business: newspapers are delivered; people go to work; gardens are tended to. And a boy and girl fall in love. But as life's events unfold and a community comes together, one question remains: "do any human beings ever realise life as they live it? Every, every minute?"

Launching their 2019 season on 16 May, designer Rosie Elnile joins the already announced director, Ellen McDougall. Also confirmed are Sasha Milavic Davies (Movement Director), Orlando Gough (Composer), Lizzie Powell (Lighting Designer), Tom Gibbons (Sound Designer) and David Ridley (Musical Director). Casting is by Jacob Sparrow and Barbara Houseman is Season Associate Director (Voice and Text).

Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Our Town celebrates what it means to be human and the bonds that unite us all.

Cast includes Phil Adèle (Sam Craig), Pandora Colin (Mrs Gibbs), Karl Collins (Dr Gibbs), Tom Edden (Mr Webb), Jim Findley (Joe Stoddard),Francesca Henry (Emily Webb), Peter Hobday (Simon Stimson), Arthur Hughes (George Gibbs), Thusitha Jayasundera (Mrs Webb), Terique Jarrett (Si and Joe Crowell), Louis Martin (Howie Newsome), Miriam Nyarko (Rebecca Gibbs), Garry Robson (Constable Warren), Laura Rogers (Stage Manager) Nicola Sloane (Mrs Soames) and Cleo Sylvestre (Professor Willard). The role of Wally Webb will be shared by Tumo Reetsang and Tyrell Russell-Martin.

Please note that Natalie Klamar has withdrawn from Our Town due to illness. Laura Rogers will now play the role of the Stage Manager.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You