Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FALSETTOS at The Other Palace

Aug. 20, 2019  

The hotly anticipated UK premiere of Falsettos, the Tony Award winning musical by William Finn (Music, Lyrics & Book) and James Lapine (Book), will open at The Other Palace from 30 August - 23 November for a strictly limited season, with press night on Thursday 5 September.

Love can tell a million stories.

The double Tony Award-Winning Falsettos is a hilarious and poignant look at a modern family revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin, his wife, his lover, his soon to be bar mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbian neighbours.

Originally created under the spectre of the AIDS crisis, this groundbreaking musical about family dynamics manages to remain buoyant and satirically perceptive even as it moves towards its heartbreaking conclusion.

Starring in this multi award-winning musical is Natasha J Barnes (Cordelia), Daniel Boys (Marvin), Gemma Knight-Jones (Charlotte), Joel Montague (Mendel), Laura Pitt-Pulford (Trina) and Oliver Savile (Whizzer), with Albert Atack, George Kennedy, Elliot Morris and James Williams (Jason).

The production is directed and choreographed by Tara Overfield-Wilkinson, with designs by PJ McEvoy, lighting by Nic Farman, sound by Chris Whybrow, musical direction by Richard John, musical supervision by Mark Crossland and is produced by Selladoor Worldwide.

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FALSETTOS at The Other Palace
Albert Atack

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FALSETTOS at The Other Palace
Daniel Boys

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FALSETTOS at The Other Palace
Elliot Morris

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FALSETTOS at The Other Palace
James Williams

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FALSETTOS at The Other Palace
Joel Montague

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FALSETTOS at The Other Palace
Daniel Boys, Laura Pitt-Pulford

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FALSETTOS at The Other Palace
Gemma Knight-Jones, Natasha J. Barnes

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FALSETTOS at The Other Palace
Joel Montague, Albert Atack

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FALSETTOS at The Other Palace
Natasha J. Barnes, Gemma Knight-Jones, Joel Montague, Daniel Boys, Oliver Savile

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FALSETTOS at The Other Palace
Laura Pitt-Pulford

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FALSETTOS at The Other Palace
Natasha J. Barnes

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FALSETTOS at The Other Palace
Natasha O'Brien

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FALSETTOS at The Other Palace
Oliver Savile

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FALSETTOS at The Other Palace
Oliver Savile

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FALSETTOS at The Other Palace
Richard John

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FALSETTOS at The Other Palace
Tara Overfield-Wilkinson

BUY TICKETS NOW AND SAVE



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You