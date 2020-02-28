Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For ALL OF US at the National Theatre

Writer and comedian Francesca Martinez's debut play All of Us is directed by Ian Rickson, runs in the Dorfman Theatre from 18 March until 16 May. Press night is the 26 March.

Get a look inside rehearsal in the photos below!

Jess, played by Martinez, has a job she loves, great friends and a sharp sense of humour. So, when the life she has worked hard to build is threatened, she decides to take a stand.

This powerful and timely drama explores life, love and the struggle to survive for those who don't it in during a time of austerity.

Chris Anderson, Bryan Dick, Francesca Mills and Wanda Opalinska join the company, alongside Lucy Briers, Crystal Condie and Kevin Hely.

Set and costume design will be by Georgia Lowe, lighting design by Anna Watson, composition by Stephen Warbeck, sound design by Gregory Clarke and fight direction by Terry King.

There are a range of accessible performances for All of Us, including captions and audio-described, relaxed and sensory performances. There will be four relaxed performances; these have a more relaxed performance environment, allowing for noise and movement in the auditorium, a chill-out space for patrons who may need time away from the performances and re-entry when needed. There will be two sensory adapted performances. These will play in a relaxed performance environment and may also include technical changes to the production, such as adjustments to light and sound efforts.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray





